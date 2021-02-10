Watch: IDF demolishes two floors of home of terrorist who murdered Esther Horgan

Today, Wednesday, IDF troops demolished two floors of the residence of the terrorist Muhammad Kabha, in the village of Tura, West of Jenin.

The terrorist committed the terror attack in which Esther Horgan was murdered in the Reihan Forest, on December 20th, 2020.



The residence was demolished after the petition brought by the terrorist's family against the demolition was denied by the High Court of Justice on February 3rd, 2021.

During the activity, violent riots evolved during which the rioters hurled rocks at IDF troops. IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means.





