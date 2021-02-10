IDF's 'Lightning Storm' exercise concludes

The "Lightning Storm" exercise has come to an end.

Part of the exercise featured the application of the lessons learned from the recent operational events on the Lebanese border; the battle procedures and operational plans were sharpened against the backdrop of possible escalation; and the cooperation between intelligence collection, air support, intelligence and fire systems was practiced.

The exercise also included the operation of the IDF's unified target attack system - the "Circle of Fire".



Troops from the Northern Command took part in the exercise, along with other forces from the Air Force and Navy, the Computer Service and Cyber Defense Directorate, the Intelligence Directorate, and the Israel Police.



The Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, visited the exercise today and examined the readiness of the forces on the ground for defense and attack scenarios, including sudden operational events on the border, accumulation of forces, rapid use of fires, and defense of northern towns.



Commanding Officer of the 91st Division, Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder: "The exercise we conducted improved our preparedness against Hezbollah. We raised the competence of our forces and commanders for wartime; we learned and improved, understanding the necessity of taking swift offensive action, and utilizing creativity on the battlefield. The Northern Command and the 91st Division will continue to operate as necessary to provide security for the residents of the north."