Gantz continues to promote 'green pass' for vaccinated people

Ahead of the expected discussion tomorrow, Thursday, in the government on the promotion of the green pass, Justice Minister Benny Gantz spoke with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri.

Gantz sought that the legal examination be held immediately to produce a legal position that would allow the implementation of the green pass policy, presented in accordance with the requirements and position of the professionals in the Ministry of Health.

The legal position will address a number of elements: activating a green pass only for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered for leisure, sports and cultural events, as well as the opening of trade, tourist sites and private workplaces in accordance with the pass, and a return to a full routine for vaccinated teachers as well as teachers who have recovered from the disease.

It was agreed that the use of the green pass would require primary legislation regarding the requirements of employees to be vaccinated and it is possible that the legislation would deal with additional issues. Therefore, the Ministry of Justice will promote the legislation together with the Ministry of Health immediately after the decision is made in the government.