Pig meat left outside 2 Swiss synagogues

Pig meat was left at the entrance to two synagogues in Switzerland.

The incidents last week were a deliberate attempt to desecrate the CIL Orthodox synagogue in Lausanne and the GIL Reform synagogue in Geneva, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities wrote in a statement published last week.

Different individuals carried out each act, the federation’s statement said. Police are investigating the synagogues’ complaints.

At the Lausanne synagogue, the perpetrator left a stuffed pig toy and a pack of bacon, the federation said. In Geneva it was several pieces of pig meat.