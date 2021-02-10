Hundreds demonstrate against PA takeover of land in 'Area C'

Hundreds of people, including Settlement Minister Tzahi Hanegbi, MK Ariel Kellner and candidates Amichai Shikli and Simcha Rotman, attended a protest rally near Nokdim.

Thirteen different organizations have joined the protest event against the Palestinian Authority takeover of state lands and Jewish community property and against the environmental destruction in the areas of the "Agreement Reserve" (a nature reserve in the northern Judean Desert) led by the Palestinian Authority together with the European Union.

The decision to hold the demonstration in this location stems from the establishment of a Palestinian Authority outpost in the lands of the Nokdim community.

The outpost includes 4 buildings - all built over the past week - and some have already been manned by intruders.