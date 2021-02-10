'Netanyahu's career is on life support'

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett was interviewed by journalist Nitzan Keidar at the Israel 2030 conference of Besheva and Arutz Sheva at the Design City complex in Mishor Adumim.

During the interview, Bennett referred to Bezalel Smotrich's decision to run on a separate list and said, "Bezalel chose to set out on a separate path and that is his right. Yamina today is the home of religious Zionism and the home of the people of Israel. If he abandons the people of Israel while they are in distress, he will find that the people of Israel abandon him in return. "

Bennett also attacked Gideon Saar and said: "Saar continues Netanyahu's path - politics without proposing plans. He has a party of frustrated refugees who have jumped ship from the Likud.. I was the one who did not enter the government withNetanyahu, who saw that his career was on life support.”

Regarding COVID-19, Bennett said: "In the plan I am presenting, within ten days the lives of half the citizens of Israel will return to normal. Within a few weeks, the entire State of Israel will be free of the virus."

New Hope responded: '' Bennett has already announced that he intends to join Netanyahu to give him 61 seats. A vote for Bennett is a vote for Netanyahu. Only Gideon Saar can establish a stable government in Israel. "