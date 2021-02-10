Deputy Minister: 'No one trusts the Health Ministry'

Deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) ripped the Ministry of Health’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus, warning that the public has lost faith in the ministry.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Kol Berama Wednesday, Maklev accused the ministry of a lack of transparency with regards to the coronavirus crisis, saying the ministry doesn’t seem to be following clear criteria or a comprehensive plan for combating the pandemic.

“At the end of the day, there is no faith in this system of the Health Ministry,” Maklev said. “There’s no transparency; first they shoot an arrow, then they decide for themselves what the target is, then after that they determine what is feasible to do.”

“You see it with the end of every lockdown how they brilliantly come up with all kinds of stages for [the reopening] of different things, who goes out and who doesn’t.”