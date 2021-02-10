35-year-old pregnant woman in critical condition from COVID-19

A 35-year-old woman from Israel’s North was transferred during the night (Tuesday to Wednesday) from Haemek Hospital in Afula to Rambam Hospital in Haifa while on a respirator after complications due to COVID-19. The woman, who is 25 weeks pregnant, is in serious condition, although it is unknown if either her life or that of the fetus is in danger.

More and more cases of pregnant women who have contracted coronavirus have suffered to a greater degree than in previous waves. Sources in the health system believe this to be a facet of the British mutation, which has proved to be more dangerous to children than the original strain.

Pregnant women who experience this mutation see severe and sometimes life-threatening symptoms, forcing them into urgent medical procedures such as caesarean sections, for fear of their lives and the lives of the fetuses. About two weeks ago three pregnant women needed respirators after their condition deteriorated as a result of the complications of the virus, and four more are also in mortal danger but not on respirators.

After the World Health Organization recommended that pregnant women be vaccinated as well, the Ministry of Health joined the recommendation and issued guidelines on the subject. The Ministry of Health recommends that pregnant women be vaccinated, especially in the second and third trimesters and especially those who are in risk groups for serious illness, such as obesity, pre-gestational diabetes, hypertension, etc., or those who are at high risk for infection due to their environment.