FDA grants emergency use authorization to Eli Lilly's COVID treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Eli Lilly’s combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19, Reuters reports.

Eli Lilly’s combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, helped cut the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients by 70%, data from a late-stage trial showed in January.

“This therapy is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization,” the company said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

In October, Eli Lilly temporarily paused the trial of a combination antibody treatment for coronavirus due to safety reasons.

Eli Lilly is one of several companies investigating treatments for COVID-19 that use monoclonal antibodies — mass-produced mimics of immune molecules the human body produces in reaction to the coronavirus.

The treatment is similar to the Regeneron protocol received by former US President Donald Trump when he contracted the virus in October. The FDA granted emergency authorization to the Regeneron treatment last November.