Coronavirus cabinet sets new conditions for entry to Israel

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Tuesday evening decided that even people entering Israel who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will be required to undergo a test and present a negative result for a test performed 72 hours before takeoff, and will also be required to undergo another test at the time of landing.

After these tests, people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the virus will be exempt from isolation.

In addition, a person who has come into contact with a verified coronavirus carrier will be permitted to board a flight only after he has completed 10 days of isolation and has undergone two coronavirus tests whose results are negative.

The new guidelines will take effect within 96 hours.