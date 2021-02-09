19-year-old woman killed in car accident at Yitzhar Junction

A young woman, approximately19-years-old, was killed after she was hit by a Palestinian Arab car at the Yitzhar junction in Samaria. United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom EMS personnel responded to the emergency and performed CPR on the woman but to no avail and her death was pronounced at the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Menachem Halpern who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "When I arrived at the intersection I saw a young woman who had no signs of life. According to eye-witnesses, she had been hit by a car. I began CPR on her and attached a defibrillator. Sadly, she had suffered a full-system trauma and due to the severity of the injuries IDF medical personnel were forced to pronounce her death at the scene."

MDA paramedic Moshe Shimon said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the young woman lying on the side of the road unconscious. With the help of an IDF medical force, we performed medical tests on her, but were forced to determine her death at the scene."

The driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene for questioning and police traffic inspectors are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Soldiers and witnesses at the scene made it clear that there is no suspicion that the incident was an attack.