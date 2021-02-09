Ministers approve: Schools to gradually reopen

The Coronavirus Cabinet tonight approved a partial return to studies across the country.

According to the outline, grades 1-4 and grades 11-12 will be opened in green, yellow and orange localities where the score in the traffic light model is relatively low and the rate of vaccinators is high.

The cities that meet these conditions and where the studies will open are Tirat Carmel, Kfar Yona, Karmiel, Mevaseret Zion, Ness Ziona, Savyon, Kiryat Motzkin, Ramat Gan, Ramat Yishai and Ra'anana.

Education Minister Yoav Galant presented at the meeting a difficult scenario according to which a full opening of the education system will be possible as early as the middle of next year. "In this situation with all my appreciation and respect and desire to prioritize the education system, I cannot take risks based on data I do not have enough of. So I think we need to be careful and operate according to the criteria of the Ministry of Health," Galant said.

The prime minister postponed the debate on the opening of trade to Thursday, despite the demand of the Blue and White party to discuss the issue.