Children from 5th-10th grade were in school 16 days in past year

National Parents' Leadership Chairman Marom Schiff today told Arutz Sheva about the parents' demand to return to school in cities that have been defined as "yellow and green" according to the Health Ministry's traffic light model.

"Today we came to express the protest of the parents and the protest of the children that no one knows to tell them when and how they are going back to schools," Schiff told Arutz Sheva.

He said, "There are children from fifth to tenth grades who were in school for 16 days in the past year. It can't continue this way. There's no plan and no way out of this crisis. Our expectation from the Israeli government is to solve this problem."

He added: "I think COVID-19 is no longer surprising us. COVID has been here since March. We all understand the danger, we all understand its problems. Now it is the job of the Israeli government to return it safely. No one asked to return in red places but first bring back all the age groups to study in yellow and green cities."