Trump impeachment will not be delayed for Shabbat

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will not be delayed by Shabbat now that his Orthodox Jewish lawyer has withdrawn his request for the delay.

Last week, David Schoen asked for and received permission to delay the proceedings should they extend into Friday evening and Saturday, as they are expected. But on Monday he withdrew the request, saying he had worked out a solution with the former president’s legal team: Schoen’s role would be completed by the time Shabbat begins.

“The role I would have played will be fully covered to the satisfaction of the defense team,” Schoen said in the letter, first posted by Maggie Haberman, a New York Times reporter, on Twitter.

In a note of comity rare for this bitter trial, Schoen thanked the Senate leaders for their “graciousness” in considering his request.

Trump’s Senate trial, starting Tuesday, is for the role he played in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol by protesters heeding his call to stop Congress’ validation of his election loss to Joe Biden.