Rabbi Kanievsky: Millions of children stuck at home 'in spiritual danger'

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leader of the non-hasidic haredi community, accused the Israeli government of neglecting the nation's children and of putting education, which he called "the nation's soul," at the bottom of their priorities. The rabbi called on the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as quickly as possible to put an end to this situation.

"The Gemara says that boredom and idleness lead to sin and millions of Israeli children have been in their homes for about a year in spiritual and mental danger ,and an immediate solution must be found to get them back to school as quickly as possible while emphasizing regulations and health needs," said Rabbi Kanievsky.

According to Rabbi Kanievsky's associates, he was told by government representatives that the education system would only be closed for a few days, but since then more than a month has passed and there is still no real solution in sight.

Rabbi Kanievsky called for the vaccination of all teachers and teaching staff in Israel, in order to bring about the opening of studies throughout the country as quickly as possible "and not to endanger health".

The statement said: "Rabbi Kanievsky instructs the general public, women and men to get vaccinated and follow the doctors' instructions, and in particular for the education staff to hurry up."

The Coronavirus Cabinet will consider Tuesday night a plan to permit the reopening of part of the education system starting Thursday morning.

If approved, the measure would need to be passed by the government to go into effect.

Kindergartens, grades 1-4 and 1grades 1-12 would be reopened in the yellow and green cities. In addition, schools would be opened in orange cities below the traffic light score of 6.5 and with at least 70% of the over-50 population having received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. On the other hand, in orange cities with a traffic light score of 6.5 or higher and in red cities - the education system will not be opened.