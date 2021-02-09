Watch: Senate leaders announce rules for 2nd Impeachment Trial
Senate minority & majority leaders announced the rules for former Pres. Trump's impeachment trial on charges of inciting to violence.
Sen. Chuck Schumer
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: Senate leaders announce rules for 2nd Impeachment Trial
Watch: Senate leaders announce rules for 2nd Impeachment Trial
Senate minority & majority leaders announced the rules for former Pres. Trump's impeachment trial on charges of inciting to violence.
Sen. Chuck Schumer
Reuters
top