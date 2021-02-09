Man summons family for Covid-19 test - then breaks into their house

A 36-year-old man from Moshav Elishama in the Sharon area was arrested by police on suspicion of breaking into a family home in the moshav.

The suspect called the homeowner on Sunday and informed him that he had been in the presence of a verified coronavirus patient, and that he must be examined with his family at the corona testing complex in Kfar Saba.

The family went out to perform the test, and the suspect broke into their home and stole cash, jewelry and other property.

Detectives from the Kfar Saba police station arrested the suspect and, after his interrogation at the police station, he will be brought to the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court for a remand hearing.