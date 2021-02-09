Unexpected intruder takes over cockpit of Israeli plane
A cat was able to make its way onboard the cockpit of an Israeli plane, making a mess before being 'escorted' off.
Tags: Cat Coronavirus
Does the cat have a ticket too?
iStock
Unexpected intruder takes over cockpit of Israeli plane
