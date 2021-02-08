PM to developers of Israeli COVID medicine: Huge initiative, global significance

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today met in his office with coronavirus drug research project Director Prof. Nadir Arber, and received an update on the progress of the development of the drug which is in experimental stages at Ichilov Medical Center.

The meeting was also attended by Ichilov Medical Center Director Prof. Roni Gamzu, and the director of the laboratory where the drug experiment is taking place, Dr. Sharon Shapira.

Netanyahu heard from them about the uniqueness of the drug, which is given to patients suffering from cytokine storms, an advanced stage in the disease, and its ability to save lives.

"If it succeeds it's a huge thing, just a huge thing. It has global significance. It's great. I wish you success, if you need anything say, and we'll help you. This little thing can change the fate of humanity. It's great. I hope it works," said Netanyahu.

He even discussed the issue with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who expressed great interest and even suggested that the Central Hospital in Greece take part in the clinical trials as part of the cooperation between the countries.

Prof. Nadir Arber noted that this is thinking outside the box and explained that the drug can be produced quickly and efficiently.