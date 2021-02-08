Netanyahu discusses security cooperation with Putin

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday afternoon.

The two discussed regional issues and devoted much of the conversation to further coordination between Israel and Russia in light of recent security developments in the region.

At the same time, a conversation took place between the Russian Foreign Minister and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

Ashkenazi said, "I had a good and long conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Russia has an important role in the Middle East, especially with regard to halting Iran's nuclear program and its efforts to establish itself in the region."

"This year we mark 30 years since the renewal of relations between Israel and Russia. I agreed with Minister Lavrov to celebrate the renewal of relations in a series of events in Israel and Russia, which will emphasize the strength of the ties between the peoples," Ashkenazi said.