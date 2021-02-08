Former Secretary of State George Shultz dies at 100

Former US Secretary of State George Shultz, who served as President Ronald Reagan's Secretary of State, has died at age 100, the Hoover Institution at Stanford University where he worked for over 30 years said on Sunday.

Shultz is best known for leading the State Department under Reagan. He also served as Secretary of the Department of Treasury, Secretary of the Department of Labor and director of the Office of Management and Budget during President Richard Nixon's administration.

"Our colleague was a great American statesman and a true patriot in every sense of the word. He will be remembered in history as a man who made the world a better place," former Secretary of State and Director of the Hoover Institution Condoleezza Rice said in a statement quoted by CNN.

Shultz, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1989, had been working as a Thomas W. and Susan B. Ford Distinguished Fellow at the Hoover Institution before his death, according to the statement, which said he worked at "Stanford nearly every day until his passing."

He died at home in California. The cause of death was not given.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom remembered Shultz as "an extraordinary statesman, public servant and friend" who "significantly shaped America's foreign policy and worked for change at home, too."

"Our state is fortunate that Secretary Shultz headed west later in his career, bringing his wisdom and insight to advising Governor (Arnold) Schwarzenegger, roles at the Hoover Institution and more," Newsom said, according to CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Sunday that with his passing, "the world has lost a revered statesman and brilliant public servant." The late secretary, she said, had "dedicated his life to promoting a more peaceful and secure future."

During his time as Secretary of State, Shultz brokered an agreement between Israel and Lebanon in which Israel agreed to start withdrawing troops, according to his State Department biography, which noted however that he was "unable to forge a lasting resolution to the Middle East conflict."

In 2011, Shultz wrote a letter to then-President Barack Obama, urging him to free Jonathan Pollard, thus becoming the first Cabinet secretary to support freeing Pollard.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed condolences over the death of Shultz on Sunday night.

“My wife and I deeply mourn the passing of a great friend of Israel and a great personal friend of ours, Secretary of State George Shultz,” Netanyahu said.

“An economist by training, Shultz led a team of experts that advised Israel how to move to a market economy. As Secretary of State he stood by Israel in our fight against terrorism and in countless other challenges, contributing greatly to the alliance between Israel and the United States,” he continued.

“I never met a man more decent, honest and wise. America has lost a great patriot and we have lost a wonderful friend,” concluded Netanyahu.