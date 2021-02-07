Ivanka Trump eyeing political career?

Axios quotes people close to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former president, who claim that she plans to return to political life in the US soon and possibly even run as a candidate for the Senate.

According to the report, Trump has placed the reform of the criminal justice system at the center of her platform and intends to return to the political field based on its commitment to revolutionize the field of criminal justice. She has expressed interest in private talks to continue her political career after serving as an adviser to her father in the White House during his tenure. Other rumors say she intends to face Senator Marco Rubio in the state of Florida in 2022.

Donald Trump's former adviser, Steve Bannon, has advised Ivanka Trump to face Rubio. "If Rubio votes in favor of Biden's election as president, I strongly believe and strongly recommend that Ivanka Trump run for office immediately and run for Senate against Marco Rubio in Florida," Bannon said.

During the last days of Donald Trump's tenure as president, Ivanka participated in many White House debates on granting presidential pardons to dozens of people, as part of her attempt to be involved in the criminal justice system. According to various reports, she spent long hours with her father and his advisers, and together with them, she compiled the list of pardons he granted in his last hours as president.

"It would not be surprising if it were among the factors for her next move," a source close to Ivanka Trump told Axios. The site also reports that Ivanka Trump has worked in recent years with a number of NGOs that have brought to her attention non-political pardon requests, and at least one organization has claimed that "Ivanka Trump is our focal point in the White House."