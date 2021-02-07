Poll: Likud continues to rise as Meretz fails to cross threshold

The right-wing – religious bloc is poised to win an absolute majority in the Knesset, according to a new poll released Sunday evening.

The poll, which was conducted by Direct Polls and surveyed 2,067 respondents from February 6th through the 7th, found that if new elections were held today, the Likud would win 31 seats, more than double its nearest rivals, Yesh Atid and the New Hope, which are projected take in 14 seats each.

In a distant fourth place is Yamina, with 11 seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu with nine seats.

Among the haredi factions, Shas is projected to win eight seats, compared to seven for United Torah Judaism.

Labor clears the 3.25% electoral threshold with seven seats, while Blue and White narrowly crosses the threshold with four seats.

The Joint Arab list would lose more than half of its 15 seats if new elections were held today, the poll found, plummeting to 7 seats, while the United Arab List (Ra’am), which split off from the Joint Arab List, would narrowly cross the threshold with four seats.

The alliance between the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit received four seats in the poll, of which one came from former Likud voters, and one-and-a-half seats-worth of voters from the haredi parties.

The far-left Meretz party failed to cross the threshold in the poll, falling to 2.9%.

The New Economic Party also failed to cross the threshold, receiving just 1.1%.

The right-wing bloc, including Yamina, received a total of 61 seats in the poll, compared to 36 for the left-wing – Arab bloc, and 23 for New Hope and Yisrael Beytenu, both of which have vowed not to sit in a government with Binyamin Netanyahu.