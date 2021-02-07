'Iran could have nuclear capability within months if not weeks'
Rep. Waltz says Biden's revamped claims of being targeted in Baghdad may signal 'insecurity', Iran likely closing in on nuclear breakout.
Archive: Iranian money and weapons
iStock
|
MainAll NewsDefense/Security'Iran could have nuclear capability within months if not weeks'
'Iran could have nuclear capability within months if not weeks'
Rep. Waltz says Biden's revamped claims of being targeted in Baghdad may signal 'insecurity', Iran likely closing in on nuclear breakout.
Archive: Iranian money and weapons
iStock
top