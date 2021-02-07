Netanyahu to supporters: Don't come to the court tomorrow

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon appealed to Likud activists not to demonstrate in response to the indictment against him during the district court hearing tomorrow.

"I know that you are planning to go to the court tomorrow. I know that you want to strengthen me in the face of the fraudulent and false cases against me," Netanyahu began.

"But we are in a time when a mutation is spreading around the world, even in Israel, so for your health I ask you - do not come tomorrow," the prime minister added.

"Besides, everyone already sees that the hunting campaign against me is crumbling," he added. "Everyone understands that this is a transparent attempt to overthrow a strong prime minister from the Right and thus make a left-wing government led by Lapid.

"Because of the persecution of the Right we will win even bigger."