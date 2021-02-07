Iran Supreme Leader: US must lift sanctions before we return to deal

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the United States should lift all sanctions if Washington wants Iran to return to the nuclear deal, Reuters reported.

“Iran has fulfilled all its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, not the United States and the three European countries ... If they want Iran to return to its commitments, the United States must lift all sanctions first,” Khamenei wrote on Twitter.

“After verifying whether all sanctions have been lifted, then we will return to full compliance,” he wrote.

The Biden administration is considering pursuing a separate agreement with Iran regarding its aggressive approach in the Middle East, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported this morning, citing two sources close to the administration.

The proposal to separate the Iranian nuclear issue from the problem of Iran's regional violence had been raised before the election by Jake Sullivan - who was chosen by President Biden to serve as National Security Advisor.

Two sources close to the White House told Israel Hayom that the administration has not yet formulated its strategy towards Iran, but the proposal to distinguish between the nuclear issue and regional aggression is one of the ideas being considered.