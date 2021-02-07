Hamas welcomes ICC ruling

The Hamas terrorist organization, which rules Gaza, welcomed the decision of the judges of the International Criminal Court to authorize the court to investigate alleged human rights violations in the territories of the "State of Palestine".

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas said the ruling was an important step towards achieving justice for the "victims of the Zionist occupation", emphasizing that the most important step would be to bring "Zionist war criminals" to international tribunals in order to bring them to justice.

Hamas also called on the international community to allow the Palestinian people to exercise their basic rights to freedom, independence and self-determination.

A three-panel judge at the ICC ruled on Friday that Judea, Samaria, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem are within the jurisdiction of the court.

In a press release, the ICC said that the judges ruled that "the Court's territorial jurisdiction in the Situation in Palestine, a State party to the ICC Rome Statute, extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

Palestinian Authority (PA) officials welcomed the ICC ruling and called for a probe to be launched against Israel.

“The ICC’s decision to consider Palestine as a member state according to the Treaty of Rome and the court's jurisdiction to consider Palestinian territories’ issues and complaints raised by the PA, a victory for right, justice, freedom and moral values in the world,” tweeted Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the PA’s General Authority of Civil Affairs.

The PA’s “minister of foreign affairs”, Riyad al-Maliki, also welcomed the ICC decision.

"We call on the prosecutor of the tribunal in The Hague, Fatou Bensouda, to open an investigation against Israel as soon as possible," he said.