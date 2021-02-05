US Senate votes to keep US embassy in Jerusalem

The US Senate on Friday overwhelmingly voted to keep the US embassy in Jerusalem.

According to JTA, the Senate voted 97-3 on an amendment that sets aside funding to maintain the Jerusalem embassy, making it harder to reverse former President Donald Trump’s move of the embassy from Tel Aviv.

The amendment, co-sponsored by 21 Republicans led by James Inhofe of Oklahoma, was added to the massive $1.9 trillion budget bill the Senate passed as part of President Joe Biden’s relief package.

The three senators who voted against were Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tom Carper of Delaware.

Biden has said he would keep the US embassy in Israel in Jerusalem, despite the fact that he objects to the conditions under which Trump decided to move it.

“The move shouldn’t have happened in the context as it did, it should happen in the context of a larger deal to help us achieve important concessions for peace in the process. But now that is done, I would not move the embassy back to Tel Aviv,” Biden said during the election campaign.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his confirmation hearing that the Biden administration would not move the US embassy from Jerusalem.

