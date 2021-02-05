COVID death toll in Israel tops 5,000

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel has topped 5,000, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday morning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 5,019 people have died within 30 days of being diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 46 deaths reported on Thursday. In the past week, 324 COVID-related fatalities have been reported.

A total of 7,168 new cases of the virus were diagnosed in Israel Thursday, marking a decrease in the infection rate over the past few days.

Of the tests returned Thursday, 8.8% came back positive, down from 8.9% of tests on Wednesday, 9.4% of tests on Tuesday, and 9.9% of tests Monday.

There are no 84,060 active cases of the virus in Israel, including 1,668 patients who are hospitalized.

Of those, 1,094 are in serious condition, with 326 on respirators.

Thus far, 3,370,951 people, or 36.58% of the population, have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine, with 1,965,972, or 21.34% of the population, having received the second dose as well.