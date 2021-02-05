Poll: Likud 29, Yesh Atid 16, Religious Zionist Party 4

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu remains the top candidate for the premiership, a new poll shows, despite two key rivals cutting into Netanyahu’s lead.

According to a new poll conducted by Panels Politics and published by Ma’ariv Friday morning, in head-to-head matchups between Netanyahu and rival candidates, the incumbent premier bests former Likud minister and New Hope party chairman Gideon Sa’ar by five points, 47% to 42%.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett trails Netanyahu by just four points, 39% to 43%, while Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid trails by a wider margin, 36% to 56%.

The poll also found that if new elections were held today, the Likud would remain the largest party in the Knesset despite dropping seven seats from the previous election, receiving 29 mandates.

Yesh Atid and the New Hope are tied for second at 16 seats each, with the rightist Yamina in a distant fourth place with 11 seats.

The Joint Arab List is projected to receive 10 seats, down from its current 15 but the same as in the previous Panels Politics poll, released Thursday. The United Arab List (Ra’am) which split off from the Joint Arab List, received just 0.9%.

Yisrael Beytenu received eight seats in the poll, the same number as Shas, with United Torah Judaism following with seven seats.

Labor and the far-left Meretz party are projected to receive six and five seats respectively, with the Religious Zionist Party – an alliance of the National Union, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam factions – narrowly crossing the electoral threshold with four seats.