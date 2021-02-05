Marjorie Taylor Greene liked a tweet implicating Mossad in JFK assassination

Marjorie Taylor Greene liked a tweet in 2018 that implicated Israel’s spy agency in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The like, uncovered Wednesday by someone on Twitter who identifies as a Michigan Democrat, is the latest conspiracy theory apparently endorsed by the Georgia Republican congresswoman.

Greene’s embrace of such conspiracy theories before her election last year and seeming support for calls to kill leading Democrats have triggered an unprecedented effort by Democrats to remove her from House committees. That vote is set for Thursday.

The tweet from November 2018 was from someone named Jason Womack, who said “Mossad was on the ground in Dallas on 11/22/1963!” — the date and place of Kennedy’s assassination. Womack was replying to a tweet that Greene has since deleted, and a copy is not available.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency has asked Greene’s office for comment. However, a separate reply to Greene’s original tweet by another person on Twitter suggests that Greene had said the Mossad was planning an action targeting former President Donald Trump.

“It wouldn’t make sense for Mossad to try and do that because Trump has been Israel’s biggest ally in the last 10 to 15 years,” replied that person, Brian Lusardi.

On Thursday, Lusardi told JTA that he could not recall what Greene had said to prompt his reply.

Charlie Harajli, who identifies on Twitter as a Michigan Democrat, first uncovered Greene’s “like.” Greene now says in her Twitter biography that “likes” do not equal endorsements. However, that caveat is recent, and in 2019, when she was running for Congress, there was no such qualification on her Twitter page.

Greene has identified in the past with QAnon, the conspiracy theory that posits that Trump at any moment will crack down on a network of Democrats who are pedophiles and cannibals, and which includes anti-Semitic themes. She has shared anti-Semitic content and has “liked” social media posts calling for the killing of leading Democrats.

She also embraced Trump’s post-election falsehoods that he had won the election, a fiction that spurred the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Democrats and a number of Republicans — including the Republican Jewish Coalition — have asked the U.S. House of Representatives minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, to remove her from the Education Committee. On Wednesday evening, McCarthy stood by Greene, saying that she renounced her past claims in a closed meeting with other Republican House members.