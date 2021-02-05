Fox airs package debunking its hosts' election fraud claims

Fox News has started airing a point-by-point fact-check to wild election fraud claims made by some of the network’s hosts, CNN reported on Thursday.

According to the report, this began after voting technology company Smartmatic sent Fox News a blistering legal threat that accused the network of participating in a "disinformation campaign" against it.

In its legal notice to Fox News, dated December 10, Smartmatic identified several instances in which conspiracy theories were spread on its air by either Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani or former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell.

The package has already aired on Lou Dobbs' show. Fox News said the same package would air Saturday night on Jeanine Pirro's program as well as Sunday morning on Maria Bartiromo's show.

The stunning news package featured an interview with voting technology expert Eddie Perez, who poured cold water on a series of conspiracy theories that have been amplified and promoted on the shows of Dobbs, Pirro, and Bartiromo.

Perez said, for instance, that he had not seen any evidence that Smartmatic software was used to manipulate the election or that there was a direct connection between the company and philanthropic billionaire George Soros.

When asked for comment on the news package Fox aired, Erik Connolly, an attorney for Smartmatic, told CNN, "We cannot comment due to potential litigation."

A Fox News spokesperson referred CNN back to the segment itself and did not comment further.