'Smotrich wanted to erase us, Bennett and Yamina should lead'

Tonight we made a big move for religious Zionism that will preserve the historic National Religious Party. Bezalel Smotrich wanted to erase the Jewish Home from the map and tonight there is great news.

We proved tonight that we care about the future of religious Zionism above all and, in a last minute move, we managed to save its long-standing representation in public affairs.

The Jewish Home joined Yamina this evening after members of the National Union Party blocked any way for it to continue its existence.

I have a long acquaintance and partnership with Naftali Bennett, and I am happy about the renewed cooperation.

I appreciate Netanyahu's many years of work, but Naftali Bennett and Yamina need to lead the Israeli government in order to rescue Israel from the coronavirus crisis.