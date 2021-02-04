UTJ submits list for 24th Knesset

Representatives of the United Torah Judaism faction, which consists of the Agudat Yisrael and Degel HaTorah parties, submitted the list of candidates for the 24th Knesset this evening (Thursday).

Candidate list:

1. Moshe Gafni

2. Yaakov Litzman

3. Uri Maklev

4. Meir Porush

5. Jacob Asher

6. Israel Eichler

7. Isaac Pindros

8. Jacob Tessler

9. Eliyahu Baruchi

10. Moshe Shimon Roth

11. David Ohana

12. Benjamin Hershler

Isaac Reich

14. Joseph Bahm

The leaders of UTJ, the chairman of the Finance Committee, MK Moshe Gafni, and the Minister of Construction and Housing, MK Yaakov Litzman: "UTJ is entering this election with joint forces and unity, in light of the significant challenges facing Haredi Judaism in Eretz Israel.

"Especially in this complex period, in the values, health, economic and social spheres, against the background of shameful incitement against Haredim, with complete lack of discrimination, and many attempts to harm the Jewish tradition, the Jewish character and all that is sacred and dear to us, we will work together to take care of the general public, with mutual respect and sanctification of the name of heaven by increasing the power of Torah Judaism in the Knesset," the two added.