The decorum of courteous disagreement has been lost.

The recent American elections have certainly brought out the worst in certain people. Polite courteous debating went out the window. Invective and ad hominem attacks aimed at people they don’t agree with became the norm. On social media like Facebook, people blocked people expressing opinions contra to theirs. In addition, Facebook, Twitter and Google, all referred to as Big Tech, started to collude with the main stream media who were colluding with the Democrat Party and began blocking those with whose politics they disagreed..

This all started with Obama who was up to much malpractice abusing the state’s security apparatus, the CIA, FBI, DOJ et al to spy on Trump while he was still a candidate and this built up when he became the official Republican Candidate for the presidency. Hillary Clinton climbed on the bandwagon hoping to secure her possibility of being elected President as well as to take attention away from her email server scandal and deliberately broken cell phones.

We know, of course, today that Obama and Hillary’s dirty tricks got worse and rose to a crescendo with threats to impeach President Trump within hours of his inauguration. There was no reason other than that they had lost the election. This was followed up with the Russia Hoax which ridiculously carried on for three years at great cost as all the while the anti-Trump venom grew in the main stream media.

I recently had a man who now lives in the USA whom I have known for most of my life start a debate on something I had posted on Facebook. He is friends with people very close to me who I grew up with and regard as family. As the to and fro developed with others also commenting, I was dismayed at how vindictive, insulting and ad hominem his comments became. I really was shocked as I didn’t expect it from him. I answered him calmly and politely and any excuse he could find in what I wrote or posted in support was derided. I value friendships and therefore must add I like this man and will continue to like him and don’t think a political argument should make us enemies, however wrong his behaviour has been. All these things do pass.

I don’t think President Trump divided America. I believe the Democrats reaction to losing the 2016 election was disgusting and hugely contributed to the divide in America. Every action to handicap Trump was taken almost daily to harm him and his administration. In spite of this, Trump accomplished much and was a successful President.

I have thought for a long time that the mistake Trump made was not to push the indictments of Hillary and Obama. I presume he thought it would not be seemly to do this against a former opponent and a former President, thereby setting a precedent which could be used and abused in the future. The Democrats were and are not in any way handicapped by such sentiments, as we have and are seeing. There is a viciousness in them that is quite extraordinary and unacceptable.

We know some of Hillary’s crimes which were quite blatant, such as her email server and the destruction of a number of cell phones. We now know she was behind the Russia hoax to take attention away from these scandals.

We know that Comey at the FBI plus the DOJ did their best to protect Hillary making it clear that there is a two level justice system. One for the ordinary folks who will go to court and another for the elite who will not be indicted. We also now know that before the Russia hoax the FBI had a confession from the author

of the Dossier Christopher Steele. I quote from the publication “The Hill”:



“If ever there were an admission that taints the FBI’s secret warrant to surveil Donald Trump’s campaign, it sat buried for more than 2 1/2 years in the files of a high-ranking State Department official.

"Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec’s written account of her Oct. 11, 2016, meeting with FBI informant Christopher Steele shows the Hillary Clinton campaign-funded British intelligence operative admitted that his research was political and facing an Election Day deadline.

"And that confession occurred 10 days before the FBI used Steele’s now-discredited dossier to justify securing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and the campaign’s ties to Russia.” (The Hill – See: https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/442592-steeles-stunning-pre-fisa-confession-informant-needed-to-air-trump-dirt)

Among these Trump detractors there is an inability to acknowledge in any way that Trump achieved momentous things. Mention one or some of his achievement and in response you will get “what about…?” An example I was given was of Trump mocking a man with a shrivelled arm, mockingly imitating him. This I immediately acknowledged as wrong. I will add that I thought Trump was wrong to criticise Senator McCain’s war record. These are just examples. They are clearly wrong and he should be criticised for them, but it does not detract from what he did that was good and right.

I have never claimed Trump was perfect, but then who is? Just take some of the previous Presidents. FDR did great things but was flawed and was an anti-Semite. FDR was a Democrat and initially he was enthralled with the Fascists and even sent his people over to Italy to study fascism under Mussolini. Eisenhower was a great man, but also made mistakes such as forcing France, Britain and Israel to retreat from taking the Suez Canal in 1956. He subsequently acknowledged he was wrong to do so. We can mention Nixon, Clinton, the Bushes and Obama. The latter somehow was treated with kid gloves simply because he was the first black President and was sold as some sort of earthly deity and, as a result so far has got away with much.



Trump was no Winston Churchill when it came to oratory, but what was important was that he was strong, resolute and did the job. There were many times where his plain speaking was fine and preferable to political mumbo jumbo. He was right in his actions against Iran, China, NATO etc. His foreign policy lead to the Abraham Accords, which now may be destroyed by Biden and his administration, but I believe that among the Sunni Arab countries there is no trust of America under Biden/Obama and this pulls them closer to Israel for mutual defence. So the Abraham Accords will survive - no thanks to the questionable Biden/Obama policies.

What was ridiculous was Hillary calling anyone who didn’t vote or side with for her “deplorables” and “irredeemables”. This contributed to the main stream media jumping onto it, which led to the Democrats calling anyone who opposed or didn’t agree with them all sorts of names.

Now, in the last few weeks, people who oppose them are the enemy. The irony is so obvious, because they, the Democrats, are actually the deplorables. Their behaviour has been deplorable and divisive.

There are again two standards. The rioting and looting that went on with Black Lives Matter and Antifa was described as “peaceful demonstrations”. If you watched the TV news these riots were hardly peaceful, but Democrat governors and mayors did nothing. There was no leadership from Pelosi or Congress stating the obvious that this behaviour was unacceptable. As long as they perceived it damaged Trump, it was acceptable. They didn’t give a damn for the property and business owners.

Unacceptable doesn’t begin to describe the Democrats’ Stormtroopers.

A rally in Washington on 6 January lead to some people breaking into the Capital. It is coming out that certain groups were planning to do so long before Trump addressed the huge group. These groups we will learn were made up of Antifa etc. Antifa and BLM are the Stormtroopers of the Democrats. Now they are in power, suddenly there is peace. Reminds me of Germany in the 1930’s.



When Biden speaks of unity, what is really meant is uniformity. This smacks of socialist/communist tactics and there are at least 75 million Americans who won’t accept it.

I am afraid nothing is really going to get better as the Democrats have become radical harping to the pipsqueaks in the so-called “Squad” in their midst. The talk I have seen of setting up “re-education camps” etc. is dangerous. When Biden speaks of unity, what is really meant is uniformity. This smacks of socialist/communist tactics and there are at least 75 million Americans who won’t accept it. When what is happening eventually dawns on the Americans who supported Biden and the Democrats, many more will reject the direction the Biden administration is taking. The Midterms in 2022 will see the Democrats take a hiding, assuming the voting is fair and correct.

We recently learned about the weeding out of the National Guard guarding the Capital of people believed to be Trump supporters. Now it has been suggested this be applied to the military. The repercussions to America and its standing in the world cannot be underestimated. We also have to ask why are more National Guards still being deployed to Washington more than ten days after the inauguration of Biden.

The latest impeachment of Trump was a glorified sham and clearly all part of the building Democrat hate campaign because they fear him. He threatens their comfortable little world and they are deeply insecure. This is a continuation of the Democrats’ witch hunt which they pursued vindictively. This must stop.

Actions by Big Tech, companies and banks against Trump are something to behold. This has never happened before. This can only lead to an even greater divide in the country. The Democrats and their minions are making a huge mistake which will have serious repercussions. Biden monarchically signing large numbers of Executive Actions is definitely not democratic. It is ruling by fiat and ironically the Democrats accused Trump of being a dictator.

Just minutes after Biden was sworn in, China took swift action against Trump officials in a chilling vision of events to come. Iran has the temerity to announce vengeance against Trump and has ramped up its aggression and nuclear ambitions.

As we know, Biden has been completely in bed with the Chinese government and that was more evident than ever with a new round of Chinese sanctions that are clearly politically motivated. Only time will tell how many times Biden will team up with China to target conservatives or anyone who was ever associated with Trump. Given the precedent of the Mueller investigation into Trump's alleged support from Russia, logically as Biden’s involvement with China is clear as daylight, a special council should be appointed to investigate all Biden’s dealing with China and Ukraine plus a huge cash payment from the wife of a Russian mayor.

Buckle up, the Democrats want revenge. Pelosi is unconscionable, ruthless and vicious. It certainly shows a great insecurity and the Democrats lust for power is unremitting and incessant. It is going to be a rocky ride for the next four years. Maybe a Midterm election in two years’ time will remove the Democrat majorities in the House and Senate, if the elections are not fraudulent and the machines and the processes are audited and constantly monitored closely by both parties.

David Hersch is Chairman of SAIPAC, the South African Israel Public Affairs Committee. Former chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (Cape Council) as well as a former national vice-chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF). He is also former member of the South Jewish Board of Deputies (Cape Council). Retired businessman and broadcaster.