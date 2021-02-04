Unvaccinated soldiers ordered to wear bright vests

In the IDF's 80th Division, a directive was issued that every unvaccinated soldier is required to wear a bright vest.at the base so that everyone knows he is unvaccinated and stay away from him, Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) correspondent Tzachi Daboush reported.

An IDF spokesperson later stated that the order had been rescinded. "The instructions written in the announcement are not valid after the issue has been examined and in coordination with the IDF policy on the subject. Clarification was made with all relevant soldiers and no sanctions will be taken against soldiers who refuse to be vaccinated. We emphasize that the clarification was implemented."