Health Ministry report: 7,385 new coronavirus cases confirmed

The latest Health Ministry data indicates that on Wednesday, there were 7,385 new coronavirus diagnoses, out of 85,925 test results obtained.

With the new diagnoses, the percentage of positive results dropped from 9.3% on Tuesday, to 8.9% on Wednesday.

Also, as of Thursday morning, there are 1,103 coronavirus patients in serious condition, and 315 of them are on ventilators.

A total of 4,947 have died from the virus, up 35 since Wednesday morning.

So far, 3,298,233 Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 1,906,942 have received the second dose as well.