Rabbi Marc Schneier holds virtual meeting with President of Azerbaijan

Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, held an online video meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During their meeting, Rabbi Schneier thanked the president for his support of Azerbaijan’s Jewish community and emphasized that it is the largest Jewish community in the Muslim world.

President Aliyev described the local Jewish community as valuable citizens of Azerbaijan, saying that they, like representatives of other religious and ethnic communities, have lived in the country for centuries in an atmosphere of kindness, brotherhood, and friendship.

The two also discussed opportunities for US-Azerbaijan relations in the area of intercultural dialogue.

“As the President of the largest Jewish community in the Muslim world, I asked President Aliyev for his support in helping to further grow the community", Rabbi Schneier told Arutz Sheva, "We discussed the responsibilities to maintain, sustain, and support the community so that Azerbaijan can continue building its Jewish infrastructure.”