'Huge mistake to open schools next week'

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish warned against taking steps that could increase the coronavirus morbidity rates at this stage, including opening up the economy and the education system.

"We have to wait until Sunday and see the decrease in the serious illness in the State of Israel that has to come thanks to the vaccines. A quick opening would be a huge mistake. In my opinion, neither education nor commerce should open at this stage," Kish told Arutz Sheva.

When asked why the lockdown seems to have had such a small effect on the morbidity data, Kish replied: "The British mutation alone is responsible for the high morbidity in the State of Israel."

He noted that "the expected difference between February and January in mortality and morbidity lies in the vaccination campaign. I urge everyone to get vaccinated. You take care of yourself. It produces a personal iron dome against the plague and will help us all defeat the coronavirus."

Kish also addressed vaccine opponents. "They only distribute spins and Fake News. The side effects after the vaccine are minor and taking it can make the difference between life and death."