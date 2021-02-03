Israeli actress Shira Haas nominated for Golden Globes award

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson today (Wednesday).

Israeli actor Shira Haas has been nominated in the category of "Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television" for her role in the Netflix 'Unorthodox' short series.

Haas has been nominated alongside Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”), Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”), and Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”).