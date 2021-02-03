Gantz: We're running - united and strong

Blue and White submitted its slate to the Knesset today (Wednesday), represented by Minister Penina Tamano Shata, faction chairman, MK Eitan Ginzburg, and MK Yael Ron Ben Moshe. Its ballot ticket will bear the Hebrew letters spelling the word “KEN” (YES).

"Blue and White is forging ahead, united and strong", Blue and White chairman, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, "in a slate composed of honest, committed, and determined public servants. After these elections, we will make sure that the government that forms will consist of honest people, who will rehabilitate the economy and Israeli society after the damage wrought by the pandemic and by Bibi.”

“We’re here today to submit Blue and White’s slate to the Knesset", Minister Penina Tamano Shata said in the Knesset, "I am proud to be part of an honest team that will continue to fight for the Israeli public with integrity, rather than by manipulation. We’re going to restore public faith in leadership.”

Blue and White slate for the 24th Knesset:

1. Benny Gantz

2. Pnina Tamano-Shata

3. Chili Tropper

4. Michael Biton

5. Orit Farkash Hacohen

6. Alon Schuster

7. Eitan Ginzburg

8. Yael Ron Ben Moshe

9. Mufid Mari

10. Ruth Wasserman Lande

11. Alon Tal

12. Yehudit Uliel Malka

13. Elham Khazen