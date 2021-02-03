Arabs broke into his home, but police close case without arrests

Documentation of an attack on a Jew in his home by Arabs in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem was handed over to the police, but the investigation was closed without the arrests

Attorney Bleicher of the Honenu organization said he intends to request the evidence from the investigation in order to examine the possibility of filing an appeal against the closure of the investigation.

Bleicher detailed the chain of events: “My client asked his neighbors while standing in the doorway of his house, where they had put the table they had stolen a week earlier? In an incident that was also fully documented, one of the suspects started running towards my client in order to attack him. My client managed to close the door of his house but the suspect broke the door window with his hands in order to attack my client. My client, who felt immediate danger, used pepper spray to keep the suspect away."

The letter later describes how the suspect walked away and the landlord opened the door. Another suspect repeatedly threw a large iron frame at him. The client fled into his house and together with his wife tried to escape from the back door towards security guards who were nearby. At the end of the incident and as seen on the security camera, the suspect again took the iron frame and threw it at them as they fled the scene.

"At this point, fortunately, the security guards who were nearby and rescued my client and his wife from the attackers arrived. This is a serious incident that endangered the life of my client and his wife in their own home," Attorney Bleicher stressed in his letter.

Police responded: "Any complaint that raises the suspicion of a criminal offense and violence in particular is thoroughly investigated in order to learn the truth. The picture as revealed to investigators consists of much more than a video or partial version showing only part of the situation. Each party submits its version and arguments to the investigators. After investigating those involved and examining all the evidence and accompanying materials, it was decided that the circumstances of the case as a whole do not justify prosecuting either of the parties, though both retain the right to appeal."