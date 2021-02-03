Prof. Ash: The British mutation spreads faster and targets youth

Coronavirus crisis manager Prof. Nachman Ash spoke with Yinon Magal and Ben Caspit about the possibility that the lockdown will be extended due to the continuing rise in new cases.

"There is a promising decline in the number of seriously ill patients, but we expect the decline to be faster. There is a downward trend, but it’s very slow."

On the effect of vaccines on the virus’s spread, Ash said, "We are only just beginning to see the effects of widespread vaccination. Nearly two million citizens have been inoculated, but the British mutation is much more contagious and could still get out of control.”

Prof. Ash estimated that the lockdown would continue, "In some areas the lockdown restrictions can be lifted. Far more complex is the education system and what can be opened. We know the mutation infects children more than adults; we need to figure out what can be opened as of Sunday.”