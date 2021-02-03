Jewish Home chief:
Jewish Home, National Union likely to reach deal Wednesday morning

Jewish Home to get 2nd, 4th, 6th spots on joint ticket with National Union. Other alliances on the table.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

The Jewish Home and National Union parties are on the verge of signing a deal for a joint Knesset run, Jewish Home chairwoman and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe told Arutz Sheva Wednesday morning.

The deal will be signed within a matter of hours, Moshe said, forming an alliance between the Jewish Home and the National Union, which has been rebranded the Religious Zionist Party.

“We are on the verge of an alliance with Smotrich and a joint run for the election,” said Moshe. “We will have joint leadership, and every decision will be made together.”

On the unified Knesset slate the Jewish Home party will receive the second, fourth, and sixth spots.

“We spoke late into the night last night about the details of the alliance, and I believe that within the next two hours we’ll have an announcement.”

Moshe also said that the two parties were considering alliances with the Otzma Yehudit and Noam parties, which have signed their own deal for a joint run.

“We are weighing the possibility of a technical alliance for the elections, then splitting up, just to ensure that there won’t be another round of elections. If we see that Otzma isn’t willing to join then split off, they won’t be with us.”



