Poll: Likud weakens, Sa'ar stable, Smotrich doesn't pass

A Channel 13 News and Professor Camille Fox poll published tonight, two days before the closing of the lists, shows that the Likud and Netanyahu are on a weakening trend, and if the election had been held today they would have received 29 seats.

The Yesh Atid party led by Yair Lapid would also be weakened and receive 16 seats, Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope - 16 seats, and Bennett's Yamina is also stable with 10 seats.

According to the poll, the Joint Arab List led by Ayman Odeh receives 10 seats and Labor led by Merav Michaeli - 8 seats.

United Torah Judaism led by Moshe Gafni receives 8 seats according to the poll, Shas - 7, and Yisrael Beyteinu - also 7, Meretz - 5 seats and Benny Gantz' Blue and White just passes the electoral threshold with 4 seats.

Those not passing the electoral threshold: the Economic Party led by Yaron Zelicha (2.7%), the Religious Zionist Party led by Betzalel Smotrich (2%), Otzma Yehudit (2%), the Israelis of Huldai 0.9%, Aleh Yarok, Gesher by Orly Levy Abacis, Tenufa of Ofer Shelah, and also the Israel Veterans Party led by Danny Yatom.

Map of the blocs according to the survey: the bloc to replace Netanyahu - 66, the Netanyahu bloc - 44, Bennett's Yamina - 10.

The survey also examined what would happen if the Religious Zionist Party led by Smotrich, the Jewish Home Party led by Hagit Moshe, and the Otzma Yehudit Party led by Itamar Ben Gvir joined one list, while the Ra'am party led by Mansour Abbas split from the Joint Arab List.

In such a situation, according to the poll, the Likud and Netanyahu will weaken to 27 seats, Yesh Atid will drop to 15 seats, Sa'ar's New Hope will receive 14 seats, Yamina led by Bennett - 8 seats, the Joint Arab List (without Ra'am) - 8 seats, United Torah Judaism - 8 seats, Shas, Yisrael Beyteinu and Labor - 7 seats each, the list led by Smotrich, Moshe, and Ben Gvir - 6 seats, Meretz - 5 seats, and on the verge of the electoral threshold with 4 seats, Blue and White and Ra'am led by Mansour Abbas.