'Captain Tom,' 100-year-old vet who raised millions for U.K. health service, dies

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died in hospital after a brief battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia, reports the Mirror.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore, known as "Captain Tom", is a former British Army officer and centenarian, known for getting people to donate to charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the COVID-19 outbreak. Moore served in India, the Burma campaign during the Second World War, and later became an instructor in armored warfare.

His daughters confirmed that he died after spending his final hours with his family at his bedside.

Tributes have been paid by the Queen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and Labour Leader Keir Starmer.

A statement from Sir Tom's daughters, Hannah and Lucy, reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

"We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother.

"We shared laughter and tears together."