London: Firebomb thrown at Golders Green synagogue

A Molotov Cocktail was thrown at a synagogue in the Golders Green neighborhood of London Tuesday.

Police cordoned off the area around the Munks Beit Midrash after a suspicious individual was spotted at the site. Footage from the scene showed firefighters attempting to put out a small fire near the building.

Local councilor Alex Prager wrote on Twitter that "Golders Green Road is closed due to a security incident. Police and fire brigade on site. Appears to have involved a molotov cocktail next to a synagogue on The Riding."