Anchor Geula Even-Sa'ar, wife of Gideon Sa'ar, takes unpaid leave until after election

Anchorwoman Geula Even-Sa'ar informed the management of Kan of her decision to take unpaid leave until the beginning of April.

The move comes as her husband, Gideon Sa'ar, is running in the 24th Knesset elections.

Kan's political correspondent, Gili Cohen, is expected to replace Geula Even-Sa'ar on the programs she currently presents.

Recall that with the announcement of the election, Kan's ethics committee determined that Geula Even-Sa'ar could continue to present the "Erev Erev" program - but would be required to refrain from engaging in political issues.

As mentioned, she has now chosen to go on unpaid leave, apparently to help her husband Gideon Sa'ar in his run for prime minister.