Iran launches new satellite-carrying rocket

Iranian state TV on Monday aired the launch of the country’s newest satellite-carrying rocket, which it said was able to reach a height of 500 kilometers, The Associated Press reported.

The footage of the solid-liquid-fueled rocket showed the launch taking place during daytime in a desert environment. The report did not say when the launch occurred.

The rocket, called Zuljanah for the horse of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, did not launch a satellite into orbit.

According to AP, the rocket is capable of carrying a 220-kilogram (485-pound) satellite. The three-stage rocket uses solid fuel in the first and second stages and fluid fuel in the third.

Iran often coordinates its launches with national holidays. It will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution later in February.

Its past launches of satellites and tests of ballistic missiles have raised the ire of the West.

Last year, Iran announced it "successfully" launched a satellite but failed to put it into orbit.

Several months before that, Iran's Revolutionary Guards unveiled a short-range ballistic missile that they said can be powered by a "new generation" of engines designed to put satellites into orbit.