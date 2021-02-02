Two Arabs killed after opening fire on police

Two Arabs were killed on Monday night by police in the Arab city of Tamra, located in the Lower Galilee, approximately 20 kilometers east of Acre.

Policemen noticed four suspects firing at a home in the city and when they tried to arrest them, fire was opened at the policemen. The officers responded with fire, killing two suspects and wounding two others.

The two wounded victims were arrested by the police and evacuated for treatment at Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Two M16 weapons with which the shooting took place were also seized at the scene.

A police statement said, "Police officers who were in operational activity in the city of Tamra noticed four suspects firing at a home. The police officers tried to arrest the suspects and they opened fire at them with automatic weapons."

"The police returned fire and hit the four suspects. Two suspects were killed and two were wounded and arrested. Two M16 rifles were seized at the scene with which the suspects carried out the shooting," the statement added.